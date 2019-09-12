From alligators to monster trucks, the York Fair has a show for everyone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- You can find several shows running all week long at the York Fair, some feature giant monster trucks and others include reptiles.

All the way from Florida, Kachunga and the Alligator has three shows a day at the fair! The Alligator Handler, Bert Lucas says its been nearly a decade since his last set of shows here and he's happy to be back.

Lucas has been working with alligators and teaching the public about them for 27 years. He says the show is an active experience for guests but most importantly its educational. Lucas says he talks to the audience about the Alligators he works with and their different characteristics, how you should act if you ever have an encounter with one, and more.

At the show you'll see Lucas working with a 200-pound alligator, and a much smaller 10-pound albino alligator. After the show he takes questions from the audience, and kids can get their picture taken with the smaller alligators.

The show runs daily at 2:30 p.m., 5:00 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., near Gate One.

The Monster Truck Fall Bash is back for another year in a row! Their big shows are on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., at the Grand Stand.

Before the two shows start, drivers will be giving people who purchase tickets rides in their trucks.

The Driver of Stinger, Zane Rettew says this year he will be going against his wife in the show! The names and designs of the monster trucks are all unique and whenever they want to build a new one, he says he tells his kids and they come up with the designs.

For Thursday only, tickets online for the Monster Truck Fall Bash are 15% off! The tickets also include admission to the fair, the standard adult ticket is $25 and kids are $10, before the discount.

The promotion ends at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Thursday is also family day at the fair, a purchase of one adult ticket gets the rest of the family in for free. For more information about the fair and shows you can visit their website.