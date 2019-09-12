× Investigation underway after officer shoots dog that was allegedly attacking victims at Dauphin County bus stop

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– An investigation is underway after an officer shot a dog that was allegedly attacking women gathered at a school bus stop.

On September 12 around 8:20 a.m., police were dispatched to the 4500 block of Bolton Notch Place in Harrisburg for a report of two victims that were bitten by a dog.

The victims were found to be a juvenile and adult woman.

They were allegedly attacked by the dog while walking to the area of the bus stop on the sidewalk.

When a police officer arrived on scene, they were attacked by the dog as well.

An officer fired multiple rounds at the dog as it was attacking another officer.

After the dog was struck, it retreated about 20 feet away. The condition of the dog is unknown at this time.

No victims were taken to the hospital from the scene.

Police have identified the dog’s owner and an investigation is underway.