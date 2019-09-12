It’s National Chocolate Milkshake Day! Here are some facts on milkshakes
It’s National Chocolate Milkshake Day!
These sweet, cool concoctions are now available at almost every restaurant in the world.
Here are some things you may not know about the delectable delights, according to Food Network:
- Milkshakes were invented in 1885 and were first served with whiskey.
- By the early 1900s, milkshakes were served with ice cream.
- In 1922, the blender was created specifically for creating milkshakes.
- The world’s largest milkshake was 6,000 gallons, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.
- In 1963, the CIA unsuccessfully tried to assassinate Fidel Castro with a poisoned chocolate milkshake.
- National Vanilla Milkshake Day is on June 20.
- Strawberry is without its own day.