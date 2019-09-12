× MD State Police: Small plane crashed into vehicle driving on highway

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. — A highway in Prince George’s County, Maryland was partially closed Thursday after a small plane crashed into at least one vehicle, according to State Police.

The crash occurred on Route 50; troopers responded to the scene around 11:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that the plane was attempting to take off from a nearby airport at the time of the crash.

The pilot, 58-year-old Julius Tolson Jr., of Laurel, Maryland, and the passenger of the plane, 57-year-old Michael Garrah, of Columbia, Maryland, were treated at the scene.

State Police say the driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Ryan McClain, of Washington D.C., and his passenger, 31-year-old Eric Diprospero, of Baltimore, Maryland, were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. There’s no word on their condition.

The exact cause of the crash has yet to be determined. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.