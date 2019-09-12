Not as hot on Thursday with a few afternoon thunderstorms, then drastic changes for Friday!

MORE T-STORM CHANCES: Thursday is not as hot, but it’s still very warm and stuffy with thunderstorm chances. The morning starts with some early showers and thunderstorms. Brief downpours are possible before conditions clear out, but they are isolated. Otherwise, it’s warm and stuffy to start, with some areas of haze and fog. Temperatures begin in the 60s to lower 70s. Skies are partly sunny through the afternoon. A cold front dropping down from the north brings the chances for a few thunderstorms. There’s a small chance for a stronger storm that could produce some gusty winds. Temperatures aren’t as hot, with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s. The cold front pushes through during the night and brings some drastic changes. Temperatures and humidity levels tumble late with a breeze shifting to the northeast. Expect lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: It’s much less humid for Friday, but an east flow sets up. This keeps plenty of clouds in place, with cooler conditions and the chance for a few light showers. Temperatures reach the lower 70s during the afternoon. Humidity levels feel much more comfortable! The weekend brings a return to the warmth! Expect partly sunny skies with the chance for a couple of thunderstorms. It’s very warm and muggy, with temperatures in the middle 80s. Sunday is partly cloudy, and it looks dry at this time. It’s still warm and muggy, with afternoon readings in the middle to upper 80s. The humidity returns through the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: Early next week starts very warm and humid, but it’s a dry period. There’s sunshine and clouds mixed for Monday with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 80s. A weak cold front crosses through dry, but it does lower temperatures through the middle of the week. Tuesday brings plenty of sunshine, with temperatures in the lower 80s. Wednesday brings mostly sunny skies. Highs are closer to average, though still on the warm side, with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

