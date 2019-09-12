Overturned tractor trailer cleared after causing congestion on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (7:00 a.m.): The overturned tractor trailer is cleared, and traffic conditions are reportedly back to normal.
PREVIOUSLY: An overturned tractor trailer is blocking a lane of Interstate 81 this morning.
The truck overturned around 6:00 a.m. on Interstate 81 Southbound near Exit 72 at Linglestown.
There is no word on if anyone was injured in the incident.
As a result, there are significant delays on Interstate 81, stretching as far back as five miles to Exit 77 at Manada Hill.
40.333977 -76.789137