Overturned tractor trailer cleared after causing congestion on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– UPDATE (7:00 a.m.): The overturned tractor trailer is cleared, and traffic conditions are reportedly back to normal.

Overturned vehicle gone on 81 SB at Exit 72–traffic almost back to normal #HBGTraffic pic.twitter.com/7Htl8YXI6R — TTWN Harrisburg (@TotalTrafficMDT) September 12, 2019

PREVIOUSLY: An overturned tractor trailer is blocking a lane of Interstate 81 this morning.

The truck overturned around 6:00 a.m. on Interstate 81 Southbound near Exit 72 at Linglestown.

There is no word on if anyone was injured in the incident.

As a result, there are significant delays on Interstate 81, stretching as far back as five miles to Exit 77 at Manada Hill.

Still out there, a crash on I-81 SB. It crawls from Manada Hill to Linglestown. Apparently it's an overturned truck blocking the left lane#CentralPATraffic pic.twitter.com/UtYzzAyQb5 — TTWN Harrisburg (@TotalTrafficMDT) September 12, 2019