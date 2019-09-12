× Physician in Berks County accused of over-prescribing opioids

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A physician is accused of over-prescribing opioids.

Dr. Robert Schorschinsky, 61, faces 20 counts of prescribing controlled substances outside accepted treatment principles and three counts of obtaining controlled substances by fraud or subterfuge, court documents show.

An investigation into the alleged over-prescribing began in late 2017 by Berks County detectives with the assistance of the state Attorney’s General Office.

The investigation centered around Dr. Schorschinsky’s medical practice at Penn Family Medicine, the Berks County District Attorney’s Office said.

It’s alleged that Dr. Schorschinsky prescribed opioid medication outside of accepted treatment principles and prescribing practices to his patients. His patients allegedly received 288% to 800% higher dosages of controlled substances than the maximum recommended dosage limits by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Pennsylvania Medical Society (PAMED).

Further investigation revealed that Dr. Schorschinsky’s actions directly aided three co-conspirators in a scheme to illegally obtain opioid medication for street sales, according to the DA’s Office. The co-conspirators are Heather Bailey and Stacey Delvalle (staff members) as well as Delvalle’s spouse, Jorge Soler Jr.

They face the following charges: acquisition of or obtaining controlled substances by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge, possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, possession of a controlled substance, forgery, identity theft and criminal conspiracy, the DA’s Office said.

The DA’s Office said that the co-conspirators were able to obtain at least 6218 doses of opioid pills with a street value of approximately $125,000.

“The opioid, heroin, and fentanyl epidemic is devastating Pennsylvania communities and taking 12 Pennsylvanian lives per day,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. “We know that a root cause of addiction is over-prescribing—4 out of every 5 heroin users starts with prescription drugs. Despite knowing full well the severity of this crisis and despite his responsibility to protect the health and wellbeing of his patients, the defendant is charged with over-prescribing opioids and aiding a massive diversion scheme. I’m proud to work with our law enforcement partners in Berks County to put an end to these dangerous practices and hold accountable anyone who threatens the lives of Pennsylvanians with reckless prescribing practices.”