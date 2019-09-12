× Police arrest one, seek another in connection to body found at National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested one man and seek another in connection to the body found at the National Civil War Museum last week.

On September 5, police say they responded to Reservoir Park near the National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg for a report of an unresponsive man. Officers arrived and found the man dead in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound.

On September 12, police arrested Tyrese Randolph in connection to the case.

Randolph, 18, is facing murder in the first & second degree, robbery, and conspiracy, among other related charges.

Police are still searching for Nathaniel Acevedo, 20, who is also facing murder in the first & second degree, robbery, and conspiracy, among other related charges.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Acevedo, you’re asked to contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

40.273191 -76.886701