Police: Body of missing Conoy Township woman found blocks away from her residence

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The body of 36-year-old Sarah Kunish has been found blocks away from where she went missing in Conoy Township, according to Susquehanna Regional Police.

Police confirmed that the body was located near Front and Arch Streets, about three blocks away from her residence on Race Street.

Kunish was last seen leaving her home between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday.