Police searching for second suspect in connection to teen’s body found at National Civil War Museum

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- Police have arrested one man and are looking for another in connection to the body found at the National Civil War Museum last week.

Police say they responded to Reservoir Park near the National Civil War Museum in Harrisburg on Sept. 5 following reports of a body found.

When officers arrived they found Torin Dworchak, 18, of Middletown dead in the parking lot with two gunshot wounds to his face.

An investigation began, and police were informed of a debit card issued to Dworchak that was being used at various retail locations within Dauphin County.

Detectives were able to respond to the locations and obtain video that was used to identify Randolph and Acevedo using Dworchak's debit card.

On September 12, police arrested Tyrese Randolph in connection to the case.

During an interview with police, Randolph said that Dworchak contacted Randolph about a meeting on September 4.

After speaking with Dworchak, Randolph said that he and Acevedo agreed to rob Dworchak.

According to court documents, Randolph said he and Dworchak were in the first block of Thomas Street in Harrisburg when Acevedo approached them while displaying a handgun, and demanded that Dworchak give up his property.

Police say Acevedo and Randolph allegedly forced Dworchak into the trunk of Dworchak's vehicle before driving off to an undisclosed location.

At that spot, Acevedo opened the trunk, confronted Dworchak, and allegedly fired two shots, which struck him in the head/face area.

Then, Acevedo allegedly re-entered the vehicle and drove away from the area before eventually abandoning the vehicle with Dworchak's body in the trunk.

The next day, Randolph said he and Acevedo went back to the care, drove it to the museum, and dumped Dworchak's body before abandoning the vehicle in another location.

In a statement from Dworchak's family they wrote in part -- "Our family cannot put into words how truly devastated we are to lose our sweet, Torin. He was the light in every room and always knew how to put a smile on anyone’s face. He loved to laugh and be silly. He would randomly burst out into song and make up lyrics along the way. Torin wanted to be everyone’s friend and did not see the bad in anyone. We are so saddened that we will not get the chance to watch him grow and take on the world. This senseless act should not happen to anyone, nor should any family have to go through this pain. This proves that violence can happen to anyone and how a moment in time can change the lives of so many. We will never forget him and will love him forever. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time."

Randolph, 18, is facing murder in the first & second degree, robbery, and conspiracy, among other related charges.

Police are still searching for Nathaniel Acevedo, 20, who is also faces murder in the first & second degree, robbery, and conspiracy, among other related charges.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Acevedo, you're asked to contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at (717) 558-6900 or submit a tip through CrimeWatch.

