Police seek to identify shirtless man who stole two packs of cigarettes from Turkey Hill in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking to identify the shirtless man who stole two packs of cigarettes from a Turkey Hill.

On September 12 around 2:40 a.m., police were dispatched to the Turkey Hill store in the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Columbia for a report of a theft.

Upon arrival, police found that a shirtless man had taken two packs of cigarettes without paying.

Police say he fled on foot from the store.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20’s who had tattoos on his chest and left arm.

He was wearing glasses, red shorts, white socks, and slide style sandals, and had dark short hair with facial hair.

Anyone with information in this case are asked to contact the Columbia Borough Police Department at 717-684-7735 or text LANCS to 847411.