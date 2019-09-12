× Police: Woman punches officer, causes ‘major’ traffic hazard during confrontation in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY — A 19-year-old Chambersburg woman is in Franklin County Prison after police say she punched a policeman in the jaw and caused a “major traffic hazard” during a confrontation on a busy street in the borough Wednesday morning.

Nakiah Denise Spriggs is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct in the incident, which occurred around 10:17 a.m. on East McKinley Street, according to Chambersburg Police.

Police say the incident began when an officer patrolling on East McKinley Street near the intersection with South Coldbrook Avenue saw a vehicle stop suddenly, and the driver of the vehicle in front of it began blowing its horn as the officer’s patrol vehicle approached.

The driver of the front vehicle reported she had seen the occupants of the vehicle behind her engaging in a physical fight.

One of the occupants of that vehicle, later identified as Spriggs, had a mark on her left eye, police say.

Spriggs, who was driving, allegedly refused the officer’s command to pull to the side of the road, according to police. Her male passenger then allegedly became agitated, yelling profanities at the witness in the front vehicle.

As the officer attempted to get the male passenger out of the car and into custody, Spriggs allegedly exited the vehicle and refused commands to get back inside, police say.

A second officer arrived and got the passenger in handcuffs, according to police. As officers searched the passenger, Spriggs allegedly charged at both officers, one of whom pushed her away, police say. She then punched an officer who was attempting to detain her, striking him in the mouth, according to police.

The officer sustained a cut to his upper lip, police allege.

Spriggs allegedly continued to resist as police took her to the ground, police say. She only relented when an officer threatened to shoot her with a Taser, according to police.

Police say the incident, which lasted about 15 minutes, caused a “major traffic hazard.”