Prosecutors to seek death penalty against Lancaster man accused of killing his sister and niece in July

LANCASTER COUNTY — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against a Lancaster man accused in the stabbing deaths of his sister and niece at his home in July, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

James Sterbinsky, 56, also stabbed a male relative who was in the home during the July 18 incident, prosecutors say. He is charged with the murder of both women and the attempted murder of the man. He waived his preliminary hearing on August 30.

In a notice of intent filed Wednesday, prosecutors cited the following aggravating factors in seeking the death penalty for Sterbinsky:

There were multiple homicide victims

Sterbinsky presented a grave risk of danger to others (the man who was also stabbed, along with two children who were also at the home)

Sterbinsky’s sister was a potential witness in a separate pending case against Sterbinsky

The next court date in the case is formal arraignment on Sept. 27. Sterbinsky is at Lancaster County Prison without bail.