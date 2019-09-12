× Silver Maple Road in Penn Township to be closed majority of next week

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Silver Maple Road will be closed for the majority of the next week.

The road will be closed to all through traffic from Doe Run Road to West Lexington Road in Penn Township on September 12.

The closing is during the daytime hours and is for the installation of storm pipes and inlets.

Police note that emergency vehicles, school buses, and mail carriers will not be able to get through this section.

The same stretch of road will be closed to all traffic from Monday, September 16 through Thursday, September 19 for the remainder of the installation.