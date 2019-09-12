× State Police turn to public to help solve decades-old cold case

CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are turning to the public to help solve a decades-old cold case.

The body of an unidentified female, “Jane Doe,” was found in Carbon County in December 1976.

According to WNEP, the young woman was killed and stuffed in suitcases along with her unborn daughter and found along the Lehigh River.

In 2015, investigators released updated images of what she may have looked like — its believed the victim was between 15 and 25 years old at the time of her murder.

More recently, State Police said they received a lead that “Jane Doe” may be a female who was known to go by the name Maggie Cruz.

State Police are asking anyone with information about “Jane Doe” or Maggie Cruz to contact them immediately.