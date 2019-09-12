Tennessee couple welcomes daughter who was born on 9/11 at 9:11 p.m. weighing 9 lb. 11 oz.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee couple was seeing triples when their daughter was welcomed into the world.

Mother Cametrione Brown was scheduled for a C-section Wednesday night; her and her husband, Justin, entered the delivery room around 8:55 p.m. And 16 minutes later, they had a daughter: Christina Brown.

“Time was just rolling,” Justin Brown told WREG out of Memphis. “Then all of a sudden, we heard the ‘wah!’ and next thing you know, they called it 9:11 and then they got on the table and they were like, ‘Oh my gosh! She weighs 9/11!'”

Yes, Christina Brown was born on 9/11 at 9:11 p.m. and weighed 9 pounds, 11 ounces.

