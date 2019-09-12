× The Weeknd is unrecognizable after 80s makeover and the internet can’t get enough

Whether it’s a goatee, a mustache, a full beard, or just a little stubble, a facial hair reboot can work wonders for a man. Just ask The Weeknd.

The Canadian musician, real name Abel Tesfaye, sent the internet into a frenzy when he unveiled a new look at the 2019 Toronto Independent Film Festival Monday night.

When the “Can’t Feel My Face” singer hit the red carpet, gone was his signature beard and high-top haircut. Instead he sported a tapered Afro and a horseshoe mustache that would make Freddy Mercury proud. He completed the look with a navy suit and white shirt.

It didn’t take long for images of his restyle to start circulating on social media and fans flocked to Twitter to offer their two cents.

One user said: “The Weeknd looking like he came out of some 70s show with that new look. kind of dig it though???

Another insisted it was a “#Gamechanger.”

While some likened him to Lionel Richie, Bruno Mars and El DeBarge, other comparisons weren’t so flattering.

A perplexed commentator wrote: “Is this The Weeknd or the grandson of Pablo Escobar- Tuesday morning?”

Another said: “I’m a little concerned about what this new mustache means for The Weeknd’s music.”

Memes soon flooded the Twittersphere.

The Weeknd’s new look is more than just a fashion statement. He recently made his movie-acting debut in the crime drama “Uncut Gems,” alongside Adam Sandler, Idina Menzel, Julia Fox and Lakeith Stanfield.

The last time the 29-year-old turned this many heads was back in 2016, when he chopped off his trademark Jean-Michel Basquiat-inspired dreadlocks.

Explaining his dramatic change, he told Beats 1’s Zane Lowe: “The vision wasn’t there anymore,” he explained. “It was there and then just like the music, it was getting really sad. It was the greatest feeling of all time (cutting it off).

“It was so good. I could sleep better, I felt lighter, and when I perform, I perform better and feel better, it’s cool. The best part about all of it, I get to wear f**king hats again. Wear a f**king cap and walk into a restaurant and nobody knows it’s you, It’s the greatest feeling.”