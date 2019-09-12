× Two employees accused of retail theft at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Lancaster

LANCASTER COUNTY — A man and a woman from Lancaster have been charged in a series of retail thefts from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet on Plaza Boulevard, according to Manheim Township Police.

Eddie Luis Santos, 28, is charged with three counts of retail theft, while Maria V. Torrellas, 32, is charged with four counts of retail theft, police say.

Both were employees at the store at the time of the thefts, which occurred between June 24 and July 8, according to police.

After an investigation of the thefts, police allege:

At 11:37 a.m. on May 11, Torrellas was observed stealing $58.00 worth of merchandise, and fleeing from the store.

At 2:05 p.m. on June 24, Torrellas was seen stealing $32.99 worth of merchandise with the help of Santos. She then fled from the store.

At 2:05 p.m. Torrellas was seen helping Santos steal $149.99 worth of merchandise from the store.

At 12:20 p.m. on July 3, Torrellas was seen stealing $299.99 worth of merchandise with help from Santos. She then fled the store.

Criminal complaints were filed against both suspects, police say.