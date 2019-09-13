× 2 Lancaster County men will serve prison time for dealing fentanyl-laced heroin used in 2 fatal overdoses

LANCASTER COUNTY — Two Lancaster County man will serve time in state prison for providing the fentanyl-laced heroin that caused two overdose deaths in separate incidents in 2018, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Erick Salome-Chevere and Eric Montanez are accused of being drug dealers and not people selling drugs to support their own addictions, prosecutors determined. Both were sentenced in unrelated cases this week, according to the DA.

Salome-Chevere, 28, is one of three people charged in connection to a fatal overdose in Elizabethtown on July 2, 2018. He will serve 8 to 20 years in prison, in accordance with a plea agreement. His criminal record, including a robbery conviction, was considered in the agreement terms, according to the DA. He also has a pending state parole violation.

Police determined Salome-Chevere was at the top of the supply chain among the three charged. He was arrested during a traffic stop in Ephrata. Police found 1,000 bags of heroin in the vehicle, according to prosecutors.

Lancaster County Judge Margaret Miller accepted the plea terms and ordered sentence.

Montanez, 33, will serve 5 to 15 years in prison, in accordance with his plea agreement. He provided fentanyl-laced heroin to a man who died in his Beaver Valley Pike home on May 1, 2018. Police also seized 200 bags of heroin from Montanez, who does not have a substantial criminal record, according to prosecutors.