× 3 Harrisburg men indicted on drug trafficking and firearms charges by federal grand jury

HARRISBURG — Three Harrisburg man were indicted on drug trafficking and firearms charges Wednesday by a federal grand jury, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Qushawn Brown, 28, Wesley Garner, 25, and Anderson Ortiz, 20, are charged with operating a drug trafficking conspiracy from 2018 to August 2019 that distributed crack cocaine and heroin, according to Freed. The defendants used firearms during their drug trafficking activities including assault rifles with extended magazines.

The case was investigated by Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, and the Pennsylvania State Police.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Consiglio.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is life imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.