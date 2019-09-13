A cool evening before warming temps, storms tomorrow

FINISHING THE WEEK: Temperatures struggle to reach the low-70s by the early evening hours. Many places may stay in the upper-60s. A few spotty showers will be the norm, but a lot of us will be dry or seeing drizzle under overcast skies. We dry out briefly overnight with morning lows in the upper-50s and near 60-degrees.

A few storms persist into Saturday evening.

Warming this weekend for the York Fair. Only a couple storms Saturday, don’t let it change your plans!

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: A few morning showers can’t be ruled out to start Saturday with slowly clearing skies. By the afternoon, a few thunderstorms will track through. This starts in the early afternoon but persists off-and-on through the early evening. Highs Saturday reach the low-80s under partly cloudy skies. We gain humidity back both Saturday and Sunday. We’re dry Sunday with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Heat index values reach the 90s again next Monday.

STARTING NEXT WEEK: The temperature climb peaks Monday with highs just shy of 90-degrees. Heat index values reach the low-90s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures drop for Tuesday back into the low-80s with morning lows staying in the low-to-mid 60s. We continue to slide a couple degrees every day. near-80 Wednesday and into the upper-70s by next Thursday.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann

