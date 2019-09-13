A few days left at the York Fair, with plenty of whoopie pies and fun shows to see

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- There's only a few days left of the York Fair, but there is still plenty to see!

With over 30 flavors you can find Whoopie Pies of Central PA located at the Grandstand.

Megan McDonald the Owner says this is their fifth year at the fair. Some of their top selling flavors are the traditional, and she says they have ran out of chocolate peanut butter every day.

The whoopie pies are $3 each, or four for $10. She also makes cookies, brownies, and coffee cake. McDonald says they go to local fairs in the area, and they just launched their online orders. You can see more about where they will be next on their Facebook page.

The hot dog pig races are back at this years fair with multiple shows a day! Four pigs race against each other in one race and then in a separate race its four dachshunds.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Owner, David Feimster says the pigs are much easier to train taking only about one week. The dachshunds however, can take three weeks. He trains the pigs at six weeks old, and they race at week 16.

There are four shows on Friday at 2:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., and 8:00 p.m.

The shows are about 20 minuted long, for more information you can visit the fairs website.