YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Belmont Theatre is set to host a production of an adaptation of a Disney classic.

"Frozen, Jr." will hit the stage on September 13, and will run every weekend through September 29.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Lyn Bergdoll, executive director of the Belmont Theatre, and Kate Vohs, who will play Elsa, stopped by the set to offer a preview of the show.