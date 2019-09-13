× Chambersburg Police seek person responsible for damaging mailboxes on Stauffer Ave.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Chambersburg Police are investigating a criminal mischief case involving damage to mailboxes along the 800 block of Stauffer Ave.

According to police, the incidents occurred around 10 p.m. on Sunday. Police say three people were walking south down the street, arguing loudly. One of the people was striking mailboxes with his hands as he passed, police say. Several mailboxes were dented, others had pieces knocked off of them, and a few were knocked down entirely, police say.

The person who allegedly damaged the mailboxes is described as a white male in his 20’s, with short, brown hair, wearing light shorts and a dark t-shirt, police say. Another white male and a white female were walking with him, but neither were seen damaging anything, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chambersburg Police at (717) 264-4131.