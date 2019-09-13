City of York sees uptick in shootings in last week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- The York County Coroner's office confirmed on Friday the third person involved in one of two Wednesday night shootings has died.

Tyre Johnson, 20, died at York Hospital Thursday night after being shot on North Pershing and Jefferson Avenues on Wednesday.

Lawrence Alston and Charles McCallister were listed as the two other shooting victims from the same night on West Princess Street.

Officials say both homicides happened within a couple of miles from each other.

According to York County's Coroner, four people have been shot and killed York since the beginning of September.

However, the recent shootings are a part of a larger problem with homicides in York.

Statistics show, this year alone there have already been 11 homicides in York City -- just a few numbers off from 2018 where officials say there were 13 homicides.

FOX43 reached out to York's mayor, Michael Helfrich for comment regarding the recent shootings, however we did not hear back.

In a news conference on Tuesday, newly announced York City Police Chief , Osborne Robinson III said he hopes to bring his success from Baltimore and Reading, PA to York City.

Robinson says part of the reason he was brought in to serve as part of the police force in Reading last year, was to lower the number of homicides.

"There was a fear that they were going to reach the most they've had in history which was twenty six," said Osborne. "We ended the year with nineteen or twenty and today we stand at a total of four, but right now only three of them are criminal homicides," he added.

He says that experience is something he hopes to bring to York.

"I am here to serve, I am a servant, I am a public servant and I have been that for the last twenty six years and that is my intent to continue to be that way," said Robinson.

Police haven't named any suspects in Wednesday's homicides.

They say they believe the victims were targeted, however it is not clear if the shootings were related.