Cloudy and cool Friday, a few Saturday storms with warming temps

Temperatures don’t go anywhere today, only the low-70s by the evening.

Trinity and Steel-High for this week’s High School Football Frenzy!

COOL AND CLOUDY: A big change for temperatures Friday afternoon. Cloudy skies stay with us as morning showers begin to clear. Afternoon highs stay in the low-70s, some places in the upper-60s. Our High School Football Frenzy game of the week is Trinity at Steel-High, and it’ll certainly feel like a mid-or-late October game for Week 4. Temperatures tumble through the 60s with slowly clearing skies into the overnight. Morning lows dip into the upper-50s and low-60s.

A few Saturday storms late in the morning and through the evening.

SATURDAY STORMS: We’re not done with storm chances quiet yet before we head into warmer temperatures again. A few storms will be possible early Saturday afternoon but are not expected to be severe with current guidance. Highs hit the mid-80s as storm chances do persist into the evening. We clear out by the late evening with Sunday morning lows in the low-60s.

Warming this weekend for the York Fair. Only a couple storms Saturday, don’t let it change your plans!

FINISHING THE WEEKEND, INTO NEXT WEEK: Humidity stays with us Sunday and into early next week. Highs Sunday hit the mid-to-upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. We gain a couple more degrees Monday, just shy of 90-degrees. Starting Tuesday, a cooling trend while keeping the sunshine. Low-80s Tuesday drift into the upper-70s by Thursday.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long

