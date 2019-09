× Crash closed portion of Interstate 81 Southbound in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– A crash closed a portion of Interstate 81 Southbound.

According to 511PA, a tractor trailer jackknifed around 3:55 a.m. on Interstate 81 Southbound near Route 72 in Union Township.

All southbound lanes of the road were closed from Route 72 and Route 934 for about an hour.

No one was injured in the crash.