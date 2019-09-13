Field of Screams opens Friday the 13th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- It’s Friday the 13th, and the moon is full tonight.

Could there be a better opening night for Field of Screams haunted attraction in Lancaster County?

FOX43's Grace Griffaton has a look at how more than 100 humans turn into monsters.

Field of Screams runs every weekend now through November 15th.

For its full hours of operations, check out Field of Screams' website.

Field of Screams is located at 191 College Avenue in Mountville, PA, 17554.

Questions? Email scream@fieldofscreams.com or call (717) 285-7748.