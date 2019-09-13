× Ford recalls more than 300,000 Explorers due to sharp seat-frame edge

Ford Motor Company is issuing a safety recall for certain 2017 Ford Explorer vehicles for an improperly coined seat-frame edge. Ford is aware of 31 reports of hand injuries attributed to this condition.

The recall affects 311,907 vehicles in the United States and federal territories, 23,380 in Canada and 3,045 in Mexico.

Affected 2017 Ford Explorer vehicles were built at Chicago Assembly Plant from Feb. 13, 2016, to Oct. 25, 2017.

Those vehicles are equipped with power seats and may have seat frames with sharp edges. Customers could come in contact with the sharp edges when reaching between the power front seat and center console, presenting the risk of injury.

Dealers will install flocked tape to the exposed edge and tab on the inboard side of the power seat frames. Customers are advised to use caution and avoid contact with the seat frame edge until the repair is completed.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 19S29.

SOURCE: Ford