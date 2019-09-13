HSFF 2019 week 4 Susquehanna Township at Lower Dauphin highlights

Posted 11:02 PM, September 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:02AM, September 14, 2019

Susquehanna Township: 48

Lower Dauphin: 0

 

