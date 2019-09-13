HSFF 2019 week 4 Wildcats hold ‘Salute to Service;’ Rams win a close one at CV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MECHANICSBURG, Cumberland County -- It was a night to honor those who serve and continue to serve our country. Mechanicsburg's "Salute to Service" started with a parade from the high school. First responders escorting the football team to the stadium.

Before the game, there was a moment of silence held to remember those who lost their lives on terror attacks of September 11, 2001, with an American flag held by area first responders. Military veterans were also paraded out to mid field to be honored.

The Wildcats were victorious, winning 26 to 3 over Hershey.

It was a defensive game in the second half of the Central Dauphin at Cumberland Valley game. The score was 13 to 7 Rams at halftime and it would stay that way as both teams could not capitalize in the red zone.