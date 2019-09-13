HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Trinity at Steelton-Highspire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GAME OF THE WEEK

Trinity (3-0) at Steelton-Highspire (3-0)

The host Rollers survived a 35-28 shootout with Delone Catholic last week after opening the season with easier wins over Newport (35-19) and Biglerville (35-7). Steel-High has gotten some explosive plays from quarterback Nyles Jones, who racked up 214 yards passing, 121 yards rushing, and three touchdowns in last week's win over the Squires. Two of Jones' touchdowns were passes to sophomore Mehki Flowers, who hauled in eight catches for 159 yards in all. Middletown transfer Odell Greene added 110 yards and two scores on the ground for the Rollers. Greene has 357 yards and three TDs since arriving in Steelton. The Rollers' first three foes are a combined 1-8, so Trinity will be their biggest test. Steel-High went 4-6 in the regular season in 2018, limping into the District 3 playoffs, where they were summarily dismissed by York Catholic, 21-0. The Rollers are hoping to improve this year. A win Friday would be a big step.

The Shamrocks will also be facing their biggest challenge of the season -- their first three foes have also gone a combined 1-8. Trinity smashed Marian Catholic 48-0 last week, riding a red-hot performance from quarterback Danny Scott, who rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more. Scott has a solid group of playmakers around him in running backs Tyler Rossi and Daniel Kosinski and wideouts Ryan Berrigan and Trey Mcauliffe -- all of whom have stood out at some point during the Shamrocks' three-game win streak. Trinity is coming off a 1-9 campaign last season, so the Shamrocks have already tripled their win total. But they're looking for more.