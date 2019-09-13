× Man charged with vandalizing Mennonite Church in Cumberland County

MIDDLESEX TWP., Cumberland County, PA — A Carlisle man is accused of vandalizing a church after police say they caught him gluing posters to the church’s walls.

Police were called to the Reform Mennonite Church on N Middlesex Road on Friday, September 6. There, they say they found Robert Bear, 90, using glue to post personal manifestos on the exterior church walls.

Bear had previously been banned from the property and was not supposed to be there, let alone defacing the historic property.

Bear faces charges of institutional vandalism, defiant trespass, desecration of venerated objects and disorderly conduct.