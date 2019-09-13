× Man succumbs to injuries at York Hospital, becomes third victim of Wednesday night shooting in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man has succumbed to his injuries stemming from a Wednesday night shooting in York.

Tyre Johnson, 20, was pronounced dead at 9:12 p.m. on September 12 at York Hospital.

Johnson was the victim in an apparent shooting, after being found outside in the area of North Pershing and Jefferson Avenue in York on September 11 around 9:40 p.m.

He was taken to York Hospital, where he remained in critical condition until Thursday night.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine Johnson’s cause of death.

Johnson is the third man to die in the Wednesday night shooting.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.