Missing woman last seen in Shippensburg has been found, police say

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Update: Heather Keppley, 37, has been found, police say.

Previous: Police are searching for a missing woman.

Heather Keppley, 37, was last seen in Shippensburg in the afternoon of September 9.

If anyone has any information as to her whereabouts, you’re asked to contact Shippensburg Police at 717 532-8878 or 717 532-7361.