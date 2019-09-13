× Officials: 2 people injured at York Fair while riding Ferris wheel

Two people were injured at the York Fair Friday night, according to the fair’s CEO Bryan Blair.

It appears one of the two people fell out of a cart on the Ferris wheel a little after 8 p.m., Blair said. The other person did not but was also injured. The two people were transported to York Hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The Ferris wheel is under inspection by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and will not run until given approval by the department.

Blair said all rides were inspected before they went into operation and are inspected by the amusement company daily.