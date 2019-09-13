× PennDOT to implement lane closures on I-83 for construction

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a contractor will implement lane closures this weekend on Interstate 83 south of the City of Harrisburg between Exit 41A for Route 581 (Camp Hill) and the John Harris Memorial Bridge, or South Bridge, over the Susquehanna River.

The contractor will perform final paving in both directions of this section of I-83. Work is expected to begin at midnight on Friday, September 13, and be completed by 6 AM Monday, September 16.

The contractor will close the two lanes of traffic adjacent to the barrier, then switch to the right two lanes. There also will be short-term closures of the ramps to and from New Cumberland.

This work is part of a project to repair and resurface sections of Interstate 83 from the bridge over the Yellow Breeches Creek at the Cumberland-York County Line to the John Harris Memorial Bridge. This section of I-83 averages about 100,000 vehicles traveled daily. To avoid delays, travelers should allow for additional time in their plans or seek an alternate route.

The $4,144,090 contract was awarded to Hempt Bros., Inc. of Camp Hill, Cumberland County, and includes milling the top layer of asphalt. concrete patching, roadway base repair, resurfacing with a 4.5-inch Superpave asphalt overlay, replacing concrete center-median glare screen barrier, and installation of new guiderail, signs and pavement markings. Work under this construction contract is scheduled to be completed by mid-September 2019.

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation