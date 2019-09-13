× Repair work on bridge spanning Route 30 in Mountville, Lancaster County to begin Sept. 23

LANCASTER COUNTY — The bridge carrying Hill Street over Route 30 in Mountville will be closed on Sept. 23, while work crews perform repairs, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The bridge was damaged in June when it was struck by a truck traveling on Route 30, PennDOT says.

A long-term detour will be in effect during this project, according to PennDOT. Motorists will be detoured along Route 462 (Columbia Avenue), College Avenue (Route 3017), and Druid Hill Road (Route 4053).

Lane restrictions will also be in effect nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Route 30 from Sept. 23, through Sept. 26, PennDOT says. A weekend closure will be in effect on Route 30 beginning at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30. A detour will be in effect using Prospect Road, Columbia Avenue, and College Avenue.

There may be short-term single lanes closures on U.S. 30 during the week starting on September 30, according to PennDOT.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of November.