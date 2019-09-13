× School bus carrying three students crashes in Dauphin County; no one injured

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A school bus carrying two students from Dauphin County Technical School and one from Bishop McDevitt High School was involved in a single-vehicle accident Friday morning at the intersection of Orchard Drive and Reynders Street in Swatara Township, the Central Dauphin School District announced.

All three students were examined and medically cleared after the crash, the district said.

The Duhram Transportation bus was near Steelton-Highspire High School when the crash occurred.

Police are investigating.