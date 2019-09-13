State investigating after two are injured on ferris wheel at the York Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, PA -- An investigation is underway after two people are injured following an accident at the York Fair.

It happened around 8:00 p.m. Friday night at the Giant Ferris Wheel near the midway.

The Department of Agriculture is now investigating.

In a news conference on Saturday officials with the York Fair addressed the incident.

“Nothing like this has happened in the nine years we’ve had a working relationship with Deggeller Attractions," said Bryan Blair, CEO, York Fair.

Thirty seven of the fifty rides at the York Fair are owned by Deggeller Attractions, the company that owns the ferris wheel.

Officials say the ferris wheel was inspected by the vendor Friday morning, prior to the incident.

“When they can look at us and say it’s safe to go, we’re going to take them at their word that it is safe to go," added Blair.

Bryan Dickinson of Hanover says he and his wife saw it happen right in front of them.

He says his wife was on the ride directly next to the ferris wheel while Dickinson was standing below in front of the ride watching.

“My wife starts freaking out, she starts screaming he fell get me out of here," added Dickinson.

That’s when he says they realized two people who were about two carts up on the ferris wheel, fell from the ride.

He says one of the men got up and ran away while the other laid on the ground unresponsive.

"The bar snapped on the ferris wheel and I looked right down and there was a body down on the ground," said Dickinson. “He face dove and fell on the ground on his stomach and he just laid there he was not moving, he was completely still," he added.

We reached out Deggeller attractions for comment, however we did not hear back.

It is unclear if the accident was due to human error or a ride malfunction at this time.

State inspectors are working to determine the cause.