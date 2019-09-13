× ‘Take Me Home Tonight,’ ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ singer Eddie Money dies at age 70

Eddie Money, the singer and songwriter of “Baby Hold On,” “Two Tickets to Paradise,” and “Take Me Home Tonight” fame, died Friday, according to Variety.

He was 70.

“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning,” his family said in a statement. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Money recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer, Variety reported.

A star during the early years of MTV, Money released 11 albums throughout his career.

Money is survived by his wife Laurie and five children.