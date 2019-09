× 2.9 magnitude earthquake confirmed near East Berlin

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– A 2.9 magnitude earthquake hit Central Pennsylvania on Saturday night.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was felt at 9:11 p.m. on September 15 about 4 kilometers southeast from East Berlin.

Residents in surrounding areas such as York-New Salem have reported feeling the effects of the quake in their homes.

There is no word of any injuries or power outages caused by the quake.

We felt our whole house shake— we weren’t crazy! https://t.co/oYcodToznW — Andrea Michaels (@amichaelswx) September 15, 2019