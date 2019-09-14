Plenty of sunshine in the week ahead

SUN RETURNS SUNDAY: The overcast skies that started the weekend will give way to sunshine for the second half of the weekend. A cold front moving through overnight will help to clear out the clouds. A few showers are possible overnight. With recent rain, surface moisture and clearing skies – look for areas of patchy fog to develop overnight and last into sunrise Sunday morning. With the late summer sun, it is milder… expect Sunday’s afternoon high temperature near 82 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

MODERATING TEMPERATURES: A weakening cold front will swing through on Monday. A stray shower is possible – otherwise, partly cloudy skies will prevail. It is warm ahead of the front with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 80s on Monday, which is above our seasonal normal for this time of year. The rest of the week will be under the influence of high pressure which brings us dry weather, mostly sunny, with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s through the end of the week. Not too bad for late September!

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Alan Petko