State health officials warn of second case of possible Measles exposure in York County

HARRISBURG – Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine warned people who visited multiple locations around York County between September 9 and September 12 of a possible exposure to measles.

These are the locations and times health officials say people may have been exposed:

Crunch Fitness- York, 905 Loucks Rd., York, PA on Sept. 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.

Sheetz, 215 Arsenal Rd., York, PA, on Sept. 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Central York Middle School, 1950 N. Hills Rd., York, PA, on Sept. 11 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:10 p.m.

Central York High School, 601 Mundis Mill Rd., York, PA, on Sept. 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center, 4222 E. Market St., Lincoln Hwy. York, PA on Sept. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sept. 10 from 7:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Sept. 11 from 7:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Sept 12 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.



The Stony Brook facility houses WellSpan Family Medicine – Stony Brook, WellSpan OB/GYN – Stony Brook, and WellSpan Lab Services – Stony Brook.

“We have a second individual with a suspected case of measles, which can be highly contagious,” Secretary Levine said. “WellSpan Health is in the process of notifying patients, staff and visitors who were in WellSpan Stony Brook Health Center during the identified times; however, if you have been properly immunized against measles, your risk of getting the disease is minimal. If you believe you might have been exposed and experience symptoms, please contact your health-care provider or call our toll-free hotline at 1-877-PA-HEALTH.”

Officials say 14 cases of measles have been confirmed in the commonwealth to date. More than 1,200 cases have been reported in the United States in 2019. This is the greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since 1992, according to officials.

State Department of Health officials say measles is a “highly contagious but vaccine-preventable disease” that spreads through coughing, sneezing or other contact with the mucus or saliva of an infected person.

They say symptoms typically appear one to three weeks after exposure, which includes rash, high fever, cough, and red, watery eyes.

According to Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) those most at-risk are:

Infants less than one year of age who are too young to have received the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine;

Individuals who refused vaccination; and

Individuals from parts of the world where there is low vaccination coverage or circulating measles.

Health officials also say a person who has been vaccinated may still be at risk if “you were vaccinated with an inactivated vaccine, which was used from 1963 through 1967, and have not been re-vaccinated; or you were born after 1957 and have only received one dose of MMR vaccine.”