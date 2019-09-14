× York County Coroner releases autopsy results for two men killed in York City shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner revealed the results of the autopsies for two men killed in York City on Wednesday night.

Charles McCallister, 42, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and Lawrence Alston, 29, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

NEWS UPDATE: Autopsies today at Lehigh Valley Hospital revealed the following: 42 yo Charles McCallister’s cause of death is Gunshot Wound to Abdomen; manner is Homicide (1/5) — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) September 13, 2019

29 yo Lawrence Alston’s cause of death is Multiple Gunshot Wounds; manner is Homicide

NOK of both men is notified. (2/5) — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) September 13, 2019

Shots rang out on the 500 block of West Princess Street around 8:33 p.m. on Wednesday.

Both men were found unresponsive inside a home in the area and died at York Hospital.

They died at York Hospital within a short time of each other after they were found critically injured Wednesday night in a West Princess St home they had reportedly run to (not either of their residences) after being shot outside in the 500 block area.(4/5) — York County Coroner (@YCoCoroner) September 13, 2019

York City Police is still investigating.