York County Coroner releases autopsy results for two men killed in York City shooting

Posted 11:58 AM, September 14, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner revealed the results of the autopsies for two men killed in York City on Wednesday night.

Charles McCallister, 42, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and Lawrence Alston, 29, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.

Shots rang out on the 500 block of West Princess Street around 8:33 p.m. on Wednesday.

Both men were found unresponsive inside a home in the area and died at York Hospital.

York City Police is still investigating.

