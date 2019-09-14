York County Coroner releases autopsy results for two men killed in York City shooting
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner revealed the results of the autopsies for two men killed in York City on Wednesday night.
Charles McCallister, 42, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen and Lawrence Alston, 29, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner.
Shots rang out on the 500 block of West Princess Street around 8:33 p.m. on Wednesday.
Both men were found unresponsive inside a home in the area and died at York Hospital.
York City Police is still investigating.
39.962598 -76.727745