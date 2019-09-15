2019 Court of Valor and SafeKeepers Shrine Ceremony at Prospect Hill Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH YORK, Pa. - A community coming together in York County to honor those who have sacrificed so much; veterans and first responders.

The Historic Prospect Hill Cemetery held an honorary ceremony Sunday. This year, 18 names were added to the Court of Valor monument dedicated to local servicemen and women. One new name was added to the SafeKeepers Shrine - Robert Kohler Senior, who started his first responder career in 1992 as a firefighter. The ceremony is held in commemoration of the 18th anniversary of September 11th.

"We have awarded medals to many soldiers, added their names to monuments, and named buildings for them to honor them for their bravery, but nothing can ever replace the whole left behind by a fallen service member," Robert John, Pennsylvania American Legion Department Commander, said.

"As we gather today to honor the courage and valor or our military as well as the sacrifices and bond of the first responder community, let us reflect on the unique calling to service of others and the ultimate price paid by those on this SafeKeepers Shrine to appall that calling," Lt. Joseph Spingler, with the Pennsylvania State Police, said.

The ceremony also featured a fully-functional Vietnam-era helicopter, and an EMS static display helicopter used for air ambulance services.