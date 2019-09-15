2019 Wish Upon A Food Truck Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Foodies in Dauphin County enjoying an afternoon packed with tasty eats while helping create life-changing wishes.

35 food trucks pulling into the 5th Annual Wish Upon A Food Truck Festival, 20 of them participating for the first time. The festival also celebrated 8 wonderful kids who had their wish granted by the Foundation with a cake decorating contest.

Each kid was paired up with a TV or radio personality and had 15 minutes to decorate it anyway they wanted to. Chief Meterologist MaryEllen Pann and FOX43's Samantha Galvez decorated with 15-year-old Zerek Hoffer. The cakes were then auctioned, benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"It means a lot because like in all my years of being a wish granter you see first hand how much it impacts the family and the child," Sherrie Davis, Wish Granter and event organizer, said. "And just to know that everybody here is here to help those children, it means the world."

The cakes were judged by celebrity chefs including "Eddie" Konrad from Top Chef, and Junior Chopped Champion Danielle McNerney. The auction alone raised more than $600.

On Sunday, Make-A-Wish Foundation is hosting its 2019 Unleash Your Inner Warrior at the brand new Dexterity Depot in Lowe Allen Township, Cumberland County. Participating Ninja Warriors include Zach Day, Mike Meyers, Justin Conway, Chad Riddle, Joseph Malaro, Joe Capo, Branden McWilliams, Tim Dexter, Noel Reyes and Abby Clark.

They will be offering multiple different sessions including Youth ages 6 to 8, Pre-teen 9 to 12, Teen 13 to17 and Adults 18 and over. Cost is $30 for adults and $20 ages 17 and under. Tickets are on-sale now and there are only 50 available spots for each of the sessions. 100% of the proceeds benefits wishes for Make-A-Wish children.

Tickets can be purchased on-line at www.unleashyourinnerwarriorpa.org or at the Dexterity Depot located at 75 Utley Drive, Suite 102 in Camp Hill during their open hours.

For more, visit www.dexteritydepot.com.