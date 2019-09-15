A group of cancer survivors take time to heal, recover at fly fishing retreat in Cumberland County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County - A free 12-week exercise program at the YMCA of York and York County offered a day of healing through fishing on Saturday.

It was part of YMCA LiveStrong's mission to help cancer survivors develop physical, spiritual and mental strength.

Cancer survivors cast for recovery along the Yellow Breeches Creek.

Participants also got the opportunity to fish with some of the crew of sportsman channel TV show "Reel Fishing With Upstream."

"It's just some good healthy, smooth movement exercises especially for cancer survivors,"said Jennifer Entler, LiveStrong instructor, "Just coming out and having some companionship with some other cancer survivors and being in nature and just make sure you're at peace along you're healing process in your cancer journey."

YMCA locations offer this program all over the country and it is available at no cost for any type of cancer survivor.