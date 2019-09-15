‘Heartbreaking’: Date change at York Fair means some vendors can’t make it next year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. -- It is a bittersweet time for many people as 'America's Oldest Fair' comes to a close.

Next year, it will be held in July.

With a new date comes a new name: The York State Fair.

For some vendors, the changes aren't bittersweet; they are heartbreaking.

Workers at Wild Wendy's Homemade Root Beer call themselves family.

After all, they've worked together over the past 9 years.

Next year would be their 10th anniversary at the York Fair.

"This is my fair family. Thats what I call them," explained Kari Koontz of West York.

Koontz has served homemade root beer floats at the stand every summer since she was a kid.

"I have been here for 8 years," said Koontz. "You know, I was 16-years-old when I started at the root beer stand. Everybody knows me at the root beer stand as Kari."

The doors will be closing after Sunday night.

"It's very, very sad. It breaks my heart," added Koontz.

The York Fair announced new dates; It is moving from September to July.

The new date conflicts with the owner's schedule.

"It's about the money when he comes. It's the people bringing their bottles back, and they're dedicated to this stand," said Koontz.

"Me and my partner at gate 6, we usually get 2-3 a day each, and we have a lot of people hooked on them, so you come down and get more," said Van Broker, a York Fair Police Officer. "I hope they can get things changed the following year after since the fair is changing."

Fair organizers have said the move to July could boost attendance with kids being out of school. They also believe there will less weather issues.