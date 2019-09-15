People celebrate 12,000 acts of kindness in York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- Celebrating 12,000 acts of kindness in York County!

Thousands of people came together at Penn Park in York for the first Kindness Festival.

It was a multi-cultural, multi-faith, non-partisan, and all-inclusive unity festival to celebrate York's growth over the past 50 years.

Over this past year, organizers encouraged people all over York County to do good deeds.

They gave out coins to people who did.

"This the 50th year anniversary of the 68, 69 riots," explained Ramona Kinard, an organizer. "We wanted to show people how far we have come. We wanted to show people how far we had come. We know they were going to talk about it and things, but we wanted to show people how far we have come. We want to the next generation to take this on, the next county to take this on and all of us keep coming together."

Everything from the music to the face painting at the festival was free.

Organizers hope people in York County set a new Guinness World Record with how many acts of kindness they did for others over the past year.